Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.