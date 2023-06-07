Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

5/31/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $41.00.

5/26/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/19/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00.

5/18/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $39.00.

4/10/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

