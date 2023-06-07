Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,647. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

