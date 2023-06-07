Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 92,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Real Good Food Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,549.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.33. The company has a market cap of £1.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Real Good Food Company Profile

Real Good Food plc manufactures, sells, and supplies cake decorating products and ingredients for the baking sector in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for the sugar craft sector under the Rainbow Dust Colours brand.

