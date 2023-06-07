Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DGX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.09. 59,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,512. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

