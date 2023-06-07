Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 2.4 %

QLYS opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,891 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Qualys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.