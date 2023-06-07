Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Boosted by Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Separately, Stephens lowered Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $8.50 on Monday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

