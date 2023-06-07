Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,304 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,405,000 after buying an additional 44,107 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.54. The stock had a trading volume of 574,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

