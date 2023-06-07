Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.36% of Planet Fitness worth $25,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 295,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,282. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.