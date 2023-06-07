Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.32% of Bruker worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 120,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

