Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $37.85 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.39% of Vail Resorts worth $37,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.49. 100,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.39. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

