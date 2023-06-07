Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.61% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,604.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $17,941,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 200,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

