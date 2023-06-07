Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $26.37 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.49% of Selective Insurance Group worth $26,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,398. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

