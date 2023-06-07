Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.63% of Blackbaud worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. 58,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,854. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,486. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

