Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.32% of Matador Resources worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 582,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,177 shares of company stock worth $589,595 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

