Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.29. 92,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,743. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

