Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $207,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.2 %

COP stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.24. 1,525,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,446. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

