PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Shares Down 0.3%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.10 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 86.30 ($1.07). 155,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 681,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.60 ($1.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.18) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

PRS REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.85. The firm has a market cap of £474.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45.

PRS REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,352.94%.

In other news, insider Jim Prower bought 48,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £36,480 ($45,350.57). Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRS REIT

(Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.