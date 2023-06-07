ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.00

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 565915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

