Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,809,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,705,000 after acquiring an additional 94,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.08. 1,913,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,380. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.69 and a 200 day moving average of $181.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

