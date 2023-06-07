Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 423,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,082,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,257,000 after buying an additional 513,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $141.02. 5,551,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,633,618. The stock has a market cap of $412.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average is $135.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

