Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 423,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,564,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of eBay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,559. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

