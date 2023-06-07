Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $10.35 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,898,000 after purchasing an additional 66,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

McDonald's Stock Down 0.8 %

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.21. 1,763,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,722. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.92. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

