Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,147,000. Deere & Company comprises about 1.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.28. 1,413,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,906. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

