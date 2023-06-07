Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New $12.97 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.18. 922,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

