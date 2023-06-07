Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $6.86 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.07. 1,280,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

