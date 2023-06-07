Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $27.22 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 311,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,000. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Teradyne by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.8 %

TER stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

