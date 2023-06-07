Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $14.08 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.38. 2,282,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,588. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $240.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

