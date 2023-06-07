Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 90,539 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.97.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock worth $248,941,141 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. 3,466,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,014. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

