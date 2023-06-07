Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

