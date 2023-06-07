Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of Prenetics Global stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.