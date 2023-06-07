Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 83.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

Shares of PRE stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.05.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

