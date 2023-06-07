Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of Prenetics Global stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Prenetics Global has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

