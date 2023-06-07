PPL Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth $206,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 3,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.