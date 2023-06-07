PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerUp Acquisition were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWUPU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PWUPU stock remained flat at $10.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

