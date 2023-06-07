Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.25

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $93.18, with a volume of 139762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $126,442.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,208.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $126,442.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,820 shares of company stock worth $5,374,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

