Polymath (POLY) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Polymath has a market cap of $115.78 million and approximately $220,776.55 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00335802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

