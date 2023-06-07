Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.59. 92,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average is $215.72. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

