Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. 1,018,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,115. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

