Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 72,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,619. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

