PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 189,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 66,313 shares.The stock last traded at $49.46 and had previously closed at $49.46.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 982.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

