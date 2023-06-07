Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Trading Up 6.3%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 623,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,373,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $879.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

