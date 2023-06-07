Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.28. 465,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.