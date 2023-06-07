Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.26. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.47 EPS.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $106.42.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.60.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.