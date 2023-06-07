Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,997,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 568,638 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.66% of Pfizer worth $1,895,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 10,211,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,945,750. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.