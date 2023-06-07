Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.1296 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TLK stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Stories

