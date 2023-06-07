Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Holdings Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,366 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

NYSE:TLK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

