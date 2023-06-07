Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $327.04

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $327.04 and last traded at $324.65, with a volume of 41486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.37.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.67.

The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,015.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.13 and its 200-day moving average is $260.15.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,106. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

