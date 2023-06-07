Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Penumbra by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Penumbra by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEN opened at $322.50 on Friday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $324.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.13 and a 200 day moving average of $260.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,015.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

