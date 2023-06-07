Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 90,688 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,688 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $62,932,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 1,626,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,352. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

